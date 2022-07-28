Rumor: Sadie Sink is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Years ago there was a rumor that Millie Bobby Brown would appear in Eternals – 58%, but now a new rumor indicates that it will not be her but another actress from Stranger Things – 98% who will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Sadie Sink. Introduced in the second season of the Netflix series in the role of Max, the actress has stolen the hearts of millions of fans, especially in the fourth season, where we saw her depressed and starring in some very good scenes with the theme “Running Up That Hill” by Kate Bush.

You may also like: Stranger Things: Sadie Sink does not know if she will return for the fifth season

Sink, 20, began his acting career in musicals such as “White Christmas” and “Ana la huerfanita”; in 2015 he appeared in the movie Chuck- 81%, and in 2018 narrated alongside Rooney Mara, Sia, Joaquin Phoenix and Kat Von D animal rights documentary dominion. After being hired to play Max in stranger thingshas continued to work with Netflix on productions such as Eli – 58%, The Street of Terror, Part 2: 1978 – 95% and Terror Street, Part 3: 1666 – 85%. In 2021 she starred alongside Dylan O’Brien in the short film directed by Taylor Swift All Too Well: The Short Film.

In accordance with Giant Freakin Robot, Sadie Sink It is already part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the site believes that it will give life to Melissa Gold, better known as Songbird (Songbird), in the film. Thunderbolts, which has already been confirmed. The character has sound powers after being biologically modified, and although she started out as a supervillain, she became a superhero after joining the Thunderbolts.

If the speculation Giant Freakin Robot about the role that Sink will have in the franchise is true, then we will see her debut in 2024 with the team that (possibly) will be made up of Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), US Agent (Wyatt Russell) Taskmaster ( Olga Kurylenko) and Abomination (Tim Roth), among others.

Also read: Brendan Fraser is unrecognizable in the first look at The Whale, the new Darren Aronofsky

At the moment it is only a rumor, but we must remember that the site Giant Freakin Robot she’s got several of the rumors she’s shared in the past right, and even if they’re wrong about the Thunderbolts character, perhaps Marvel has signed her for one of their many projects in development.

Other cast members of stranger things who have joined the superhero movie are Charlie Heaton, who played Sam Guthrie / Cannonball in The New Mutants – 62%, a film that is part of Fox’s extinct X-Men film universe. And David Harbour, who plays police chief Jim Hooper in stranger thingsand in Black Widow – 87% played Red Guardian.

It was recently revealed that Marvel Studios would also have hired Aaron Paul for a new project, although it is a mystery which role he will play (if it is true). What is a fact is that in the company they always seek to attract the stars of the moment, as well as actors who are well known by critics and the public. This year alone we saw Patrick Stewart return to play Charles Xavier / Professor X, and John Krasinski as Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – 88%. In Thor: Love and Thunder – 76% Christian Bale played Gorr, the film’s villain, nicknamed “Butcher of the Gods.”

In the remainder of the year, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever remains to be released, where the Mexican Tenoch Huerta is in charge of giving life to Namor, a classic Marvel character that has now been adapted taking as a reference the indigenous cultures of the territory that we know today. like Mexico, especially Aztecs and Mayans. In addition to this film, on Disney Plus we will see She-Hulk, a series starring Tatiana Maslany where Mark Ruffalo will also be as Bruce Banner / Hulk and the long-awaited return of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock / Daredevil.

Don’t leave without reading: Stranger Things: “Running Up That Hill” exceeded 100 million views on YouTube