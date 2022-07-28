Roblox removes its most famous sound for a reason you’ll find it hard to believe

roblox is today one of the most relevant games on PCbeing so that there are many players who dedicate daily time to the title of, forgive the redundancy, Roblox Corporation, thereby giving rise to the title being initially conceived as a possible rival for minecraftthis being something that has not been achieved because the Mojang video game is still the absolute king in the sector.

Be that as it may, knowing that you can consult our Roblox guide, you should know that currently the title has undergone changes that can be considered minor in themselves, but the truth is that many users of the title will see how one of the most characteristic elements of the game is lost, since, as indicated in the headline, the famous Oof has been removed.

The Oof was created for Messiah, released in the year 2000

This has become known because the Roblox social media account has recently announced a series of changes in the title, even though at the end of this small thread it has been emphasized that this sound has been completely removedbeing replaced by a new default one.

It should be noted that there has been justification for thissince apparently the reason has been a license problembeing so in fact it’s not the first time that this sound is a hindrance for Roblox, since it was composed by Tommy Tallarico, former video game composer and the executive director of the damned Intellivision, who created it for the 2000 Messiah video game.

In this way, despite the fact that an agreement had been reached for its use, this ended up expiringleading to its removal. You can see the tweet in which this fact is reported below:

Related to sounds, due to a licensing issue we have removed the “oof” sound from Roblox and have created a replacement default sound which launches today.

We plan to expand our Avatar Shop with a whole range of both old and new sounds in the future. More to come on this. — Roblox (@Roblox) July 26, 2022

It remains to be seen if they will end up being released on other platforms such as PlayStation, this being something that we will only know over time. For the rest, remember that, until otherwise stated, Roblox is available on PC.