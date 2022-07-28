Rimini, Marcello Sutera: “Satisfaction with the end of a tangled judicial ordeal”

Marcello Sutera writes to us in relation to the procedural position updated with Olè and we are happy to publish.

“Even the court of Bologna agrees with Francesco Monte and Marcello Sutera, assisted by the lawyer Vincenzo Gallo of Rimini, who do not hide the satisfaction for the end of a tangled judicial ordeal.

Despite the compulsive complaints by Olè srl, a Rimini company, and by its legal representative Massimiliano Passante, both the Rimini and Bologna courts found Passante’s statements not very credible and precisely found the acquired elements “insufficient, contradictory and unsuitable to support the accusation in court ”finding ample confirmation in the statements made by the witnesses heard.

In one passage, the Riminese judge emphasizes that the statements of Massimiliano Passante, owner of an outlet in Riccione, were devoid of objective evidence, while in the Bolognese proceeding against Francesco Monte and Marcello Sutera the Judge of the preliminary investigations specified the groundlessness of the news of offense and dismisses the proceedings despite the opposition of the lawyers.

So the court of Bologna puts the word “end” to the judicial dispute between Olè srl, Francesco Monte and Marcello Sutera.

A story that started in 2020 when the well-known bassist and producer from Cervia Marcello Sutera was contacted by Andrea Poggiali (an entrepreneur from Rimini) to work on a new project.

Specifically, Sutera was asked to create a new brand that would include the creation of a collection of t-shirts in the musical field and, given his long experience in the artistic field, to dress characters from television and music.



After a trial period, having ascertained his creative skills and the good results obtained, Andrea Poggiali offered Sutera to work permanently in his company, and asked him to find partners to create Olè srl which was then established in 2020.



Sutera then proposed Massimiliano Passante for the role of legal representative of the company and the entrepreneur Fabio Messina, reiterating his desire at first not to want to enter the company but to continue his work as a consultant on a fixed salary and percentage of profits.

After the repeated requests for payments for the services rendered by Sutera (and to date not yet received), Olè Srl began to file a series of complaints against Sutera and Monte, requesting compensation and preventive seizures from the Prosecutor for a value of 100,000 euros for Sutera , 600,000 euros for Guess and about 270,000 euros for Francesco Monte that the judges of Rimini and Bologna did not concede due to the groundlessness of the accusations and the disproportionate request without objective evidence.



Olè, a newborn in the music sector, asked Sutera to open a label and music edition and, through the previous works in the sector of the Cervese producer, to forge a partnership with Artist First, a well-known music distributor in Milan, as well as to introduce him to famous artists national and international such as Incognito, Jacopo Carlini, Giorgia, Mario Biondi, Karima, Serena Brancale, Francesco Monte, Luca Jurman, Kelly Joyce, Gaetano Curreri and many others, to increase the credibility of the company and sell their clothing products in their own website and social channels. Furthermore, thanks to Sutera, the “Invisible Enemy” project was created where Olè srl is currently the owner of the master and publisher of the song “Il Nostro tempo”, a song arranged and produced by Sutera with the participation of numerous artists such as Annalisa Minetti, Mario Biondi , Gaetano Curreri, Dodi Battaglia, Petra Magoni, Andrea Calla and other artists, who donated all the proceeds to the AUSER association, which according to Olè srl would have reported the amount of income unknown to artists today.

Always Annalisa Minetti after receiving several phone calls from the Olè company to discredit the bass player, she was heard by the prosecutor regarding the facts, supporting the Sutera in all its reconstruction.

The native musician of Cervia, at the first signs of lack of clarity from Olè srl in the management of working relationships with the artists he presented, began to raise the first doubts and lose confidence in the company’s partners and, after numerous requests of promised balance for the painstaking work done, the company started a real battle by filing complaints against him for theft.

Sutera tells us: “More than a year of work to create and implement the name and the Olè project which at the beginning of the entrepreneurial path would simply print t-shirts in collaboration with all the staff of the” Rimini Centro Souvenir “, a company with Antonio Culazzo as legal representative “.

Sutera, in addition to all the design and communication activities, took Olè to Doha (Qatar) to sell the merchandising t-shirts and gadgets in the concerts of Katy Perry and Maluma for the “Qatar Live” review, without ever being paid.

“The Olè srl company led by Massimiliano Passante and whose partners are Andrea Poggiali from Rimini and Fabio Messina from Milan, owner of some beauty salons, has started a no-holds-barred battle against me and the artists I work with. ”Explains Marcello Sutera“ my lawyer Vincenzo Gallo, whom I thank, in these proceedings has clashed with 5 different lawyers. A victimhood full of tragicomic fantasy that struck me at work in the hardest period of the pandemic. The media cannot be used as a megaphone, affecting people’s lives. In the first Rimini preliminary hearing of 18 January 2022, which saw me as a defendant, I found myself on the front page of the national newspapers with a totally unfounded news. The failure of Olè srl to continue working with me and the unbridled desire of the legal representative Massimiliano Passante to appear alongside celebrities such as Francesco Monte, Luca Jurman and others .. have created a mix of distorted information with the sole purpose to hit me.

I am happy that this ugly page is closed and that I will finally be able to be paid for the work I have done with great passion and dedication“.

On the cover: Marcello Sutera