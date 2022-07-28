Rey Mysterio sets a deadline for his active career

This Monday on RAW, Rey Mysterio celebrated his twentieth anniversary as a WWE superstar, and at 47, the legendary wrestler already adds 33 years in total What active competitor in the different promotions for which he has worked.

Throughout this last stage, different rumors have frequently surfaced about his possible retirement, and Mysterio himself has recently confessed in an interview for BT Sport that his intention is to retire at 50.

“With wrestling you never know. I have always heard of others who just keep going until they can’t take it anymore. There really isn’t a start and end date. You just keep going until you decide to step aside and do something different.

For me, I have never had a planned date to retire. It has always been: ‘I will continue’. But now that I’m approaching 50 and watching my son struggle, I say to myself, ‘Okay, I want to do it three more years. I don’t want to continue past the fifty‘.

Then I remind myself: ‘But what if you feel good then? Could you continue another year?’ But well, I think that today, my date has always been don’t stay past 50.

In this way, if he does not change his mentality between now and 2025, it seems that Rey Mysterio will retire when he reaches half a century of age. In any case, until then there is a lot left, and Rey Mysterio is now focused on compete alongside his son Dominik. This Saturday at SummerSlam, the two will face Judgment Day in a No Disqualification match.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE SummerSlam and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.