Rebus Cristiano Ronaldo: Bayern says no, Atlético fans don’t want him. Eye to Naples

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo continue to hold the ground. The Portuguese phenomenon has no intention of continuing his adventure at Manchester United, which would preclude him from competing in the Champions League, and is looking for a new place to relaunch. And the newspaper from Spain AS tightens the field to four teams that could welcome CR7 for this new adventure: Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Aurelio De Laurentiis’ Napoli.

Interesting is what the Iberian media writes about Napoli who would be ready to make CR7 “the new Maradona”, being able to take advantage of the long friendship between Aurelio De Laurentiis and Jorge Mendes, agent of the Portuguese, to whom the club would have revealed the intention to make Ronaldo a star in Naples, like no one since the time of the Pibe de Oro.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid fans do not want the Portuguese. Atletico’s Unión Internacional de Peñas, which manages over 300 organized groups of red and white fans around the world, issued a statement to show its dissent about the possible arrival of CR7: “We express our absolute dissent in front of the possible landing to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Atletico Madrid, a player who represents the antithesis of the values ​​that underlie our club: spirit of sacrifice, generosity, simplicity and humility. Cristiano could never win either our affection or our gratitude, for this we ask the company not to buy it in any way “.