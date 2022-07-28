raises the rate again by 75 points – El Financiero

The members of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) of the United States Federal Reserve (Fed) decided to raise the Federal Funds rate by another 75 basis points on Wednesday.

With that the referential is currently located in a range of 2.25 to 2.5 percentfrom 1.5 to 1.75 percent previously.

After this rise, the Federal Funds rate has reached its highest level since December 2018, and the fastest pace of rates since records have also materialized, since on no other occasion has the central body raised the benchmark by 75 base points on two consecutive occasions.

The market was already discounting this increase, after the president of the US central body, Jerome Powell, made it clear that they would do everything possible to mitigate the inflationary pressures seen recently.

In June, the consumer price index registered an annual rise of 9.1 percent, the largest increase in just over four decades.

Unanimous decision

The decision was supported by all the members of the Committee, who assured that they will continue to monitor future economic data to continue calibrating the interest rate.

The Fed commented that the decision was made because the labor market has remained solid, and they noted that inflation remains at historical levelsreflecting the imbalances in supply and demand related to the pandemic, as well as the increase in food and energy prices due to the current geopolitical context.

They stressed that their main objective is for the level of consumer prices to return to the target of 2 percent in the long term.

“The Committee would be prepared to adjust the monetary policy stance as appropriate if risks arise that could impede the achievement of the Committee’s own objectives. The Committee’s assessments will take into account a wide range of information, including readings on public health, labor market conditions, inflation pressures and inflation expectations, as well as financial and international developments.

(Special)

They expect the rate to close at 3.5%

Analysts highlighted the decision of the fed and they agreed that it is likely that this year will end with a rate close to 3.5 percent, which implies an increase of 100 points from the current level.

Ernesto O’Farrill, president of Grupo Bursamérica, commented that this decision is in line with his estimates. “The Fed has been emphatic that they are going to be driven by the economic data that emerges later, so the market is already discounting that at least the rate close at 3.5 percent, in line with what we expect,” he said.

Alejandro Saldaña, chief economist at Ve Por Más, stressed that the Fed is likely to raise another 75 basis points at the next meeting, and a 50 basis point decision could only be made if the inflation begins to give

“In order for the Fed to reduce the pace at which it has been tightening its monetary stance, inflation needs to show a clear deceleration“, said.

Jacobo Rodríguez, director of economic and financial analysis at BW Capital, agreed that the Fed would be thinking of reducing the rate of rises only if inflation begins to slow down, meanwhile the possibility is opened for a new hike of the same magnitude.

“The president of the Fed himself opened the door so that another rise of 75 points is presented at the September meeting and this situation has not been incorporated by the market, so we will see reactions in the following days,” he asserted.

Banxico will follow the fed

Experts agree that Bank of Mexico (Banxico) has to do the same and raise the rate in the same magnitude that the Fed has done, to maintain an attractive differential. If there is an increase of 75 basis points in Mexico, the interest rate it would stand at 8.5 percent on August 11, from the current 7.75 percent.

“It is clear that the magnitude of the decisions made by the Fed will be replicated, so the referral rate should be ending the year around 9.75 percent in Mexico. Even Banxico has more room for maneuver compared to the Fed, but it is unlikely that it will disengage to maintain stability in the exchange rate”, added Jacobo Rodríguez.

“Although Banxico began the cycle of rate hike As for the Fed, it is very likely that a similar increase will be seen at the next meeting, and the rate could be closing this year at 9.5 percent,” O’Farrill pointed out.

Banorte analysts also considered that Banxico will probably follow the Fed in its next decisions. “We continue to see a terminal rate of 10 percent at the end of the year,” they estimated.