Pumas vs. Mazatlan | Result and goals |Dani Alves

The Estadio Olímpico Universitario was a real party since it was known that Dani Alves would start, but Mazatlán FC was about to turn off the atmosphere by winning the match until the 89th minute. However, Nicolás Freire appeared to rescue the debut of the bomb signing of Apertura 2022, who gave the pass for the goal.

Each ball that the Brazilian touched was celebrated by the university fans that filled the venue to see a world soccer legend. Even the winger -who now played as a containment- had the luxury of throwing a ‘taquito’ in the first half and was also close to opening the scoring with a free kick shot that put Nicolás Vikonis in trouble.

For the complement, the gunboats put the felines in trouble. At minute 70, Nicolás Benedetti put the Mazatlan team ahead, but the goal was annulled by a handball.

However, five minutes later Eduard Bello appeared to make it 1-0 in favor of the Pearl of the Pacific.

When it seemed that the party would be silenced by Mazatlán FC, at minute 89, Dani Alves took a corner kick from the far right that was finished off by Nicolás Freire and the ball went dramatically into the nets.

Pumas launched with everything in the six added minutes, but it was not enough to get the three points. However, Dani Alves’ debut was rescued, thanks to the Argentine.

How do Pumas and Mazatlan get there?

The university students are undefeated against the gunners in the four games they have played in Liga MX. The felines have not lost in the Apertura 2022, but they have only won one game. Nevertheless, all spotlights will be on the possible debut of

Danny Alves.



On the other hand, the set of the Pearl of the Pacific has not won and they only add two points, product of two ties.

Confirmed lineup of Pumas: Dani Alves is the starter

This is the Pumas lineup for the match against Mazatlán FC, which will mark the debut of Dani Alves.

Goalkeeper: Julio Gonzalez

Defenses: Daniel AlvesNicolas Freire, Arturo Ortiz, Jeronimo Rodriguez

Media: Pablo Bennevendo, Higor Meritao, Edward SalvioLeonel Lopez

Forwards: Juan Dinenno and Gustavo del Petre

Latest clashes between Pumas and Mazatlan

-Pumas 1-1 Mazatlan

-Mazatlan 2-2 Pumas

-Pumas 3-0 Mazatlan

-Mazatlan 0-0 Pumas

