Puebla will sign Jozy Altidore on loan, sources told ESPN

Altidore’s arrival in Liga MX is to make up for the loss of Fernando Aristeguieta, who suffered a fractured tibia and fibula

New England Revolution striker Jozy Altidore will leave on loan to Puebla de la MX Leaguesources confirmed to ESPN.

According to sources, the 32-year-old agreed on Wednesday the terms of a loan that is due to expire on December 31 this year.

Even Altidore is already expected in Mexico and is expected to make his debut this weekend, Puebla sources told ESPN.

the italian reporter Roman Fabrizio he was the first to report on the loan.

Bruce Arena, coach of the New England Revolutions, said in a conference that “he [Jozy Altidore] he will go to Puebla FC until January. And Jozy looked for him.”

The US international joined the team from the mls as a free agent in February of this year, after Toronto FC terminated his contract.

At the time, sources told ESPN that Toronto was paying Altidore $4.5 million to get rid of its financial obligations to the player, whose total compensation in 2021 was $3,602,250, according to the Players Association of the mls. He was to earn $5 million over the next three years in a target money allocation deal in New England, sources said.

In February, the Revs said in a statement that toronto would pay a portion of Altidore’s salary in 2022 and 2023.

The professional career of 16 years of Altidore has included stints with the New York Red Bulls, Villarreal, Hull City, Bursaspor, AZ Alkmaar and Sunderland, among others. He has made 115 appearances for the United States since he debuted in 2007, scoring 42 goals in the process.

Altidore’s arrival at the MX League It is to make up for the loss of Fernando Aristeguieta, who suffered a fracture of the tibia and fibula, so the club can release him for the Apertura 2022 and hire another player not trained in Mexico. The South American striker will be out for six to eight months, thus fulfilling the requirements requested by the MX League to replace a footballer in the records.