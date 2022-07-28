Puebla bombing! Jozy Altidore would play in the Fringe Halftime

Midtime Editorial

Another bombshell is coming in Liga MX! Or at least that is what the renowned journalist, Fabrizio Romano, reports, who affirms on his social networks that the American striker, Jozy Altidore, will play with Puebla in this Apertura 2022 and even ensures that there is already full agreement between the parties.

“The forward of the New England Revolution of the MLS, Jozy Altidore, is on his way to Liga MX with the Puebla team. Agreement in final stages and expected to be completed shortly. The US international accepted the terms of the loan due to expire on December 31this on Wednesday with the Mexican club,” says Romano’s message.

The signing of the corpulent American would be due to the injury of Fernando Aristeguieta, who in a training session suffered a fibula fracture that will leave him out for the rest of the year with the Strip, so Altidore would have almost assured ownership due to the lack of options in the axis of the Pueblan attack.

New England Revolution striker Jozy Altidore is headed to Liga MX side Puebla. Deal at final stages, set to be completed. ??????????????? #transfers US international agreed to terms on a loan deal Wednesday with the Mexican club that will expire Dec. 31 of this year. #MLS pic.twitter.com/O9R7JoAX9v — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 28, 2022

Who is Jozy Altidore?

Old acquaintance of the Mexican fans for being part of the United States National Team along with other references such as Landon Donovan, Michael Bradley and Clint Dempsey, the muscular striker Jozy Altidore played two World Cups with those of the Stars and Stripes in 2010 and 2014, registering only one attendance between both just.

Contrary to Donovan who was a real executioner for Mexico, the records of Transfermarkt detail that Altidore only scored a goal against Tri in all their clashes, this in a friendly match in 2008 in a game that ended in a tie at two goals.

Bombings in Liga MX

This news of Altidore to Puebla appears just the day after the historic Brazilian Dani Alves debuted with Pumas in Liga MX, considered the most media signing of our football since the arrival of Ronaldinho to Queretaro in 2014 and the André-Pierre Gignac to the Tigers in 2015.