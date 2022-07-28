PSG ends Japan period in style with goals from Neymar and Lionel Messi as Galtier teases potential new signings

Paris Saint-Germain completed their Japan tour with a 6-2 over Gamba Osaka on Monday with Neymar scoring two goals while Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Pablo Sarabia and Nuno Mendes also scored. Superstars from Brazil and Argentina also provided one assist each, as did summer signing Vitinha at Suita’s Panasonic Stadium, while Keisuke Kurokawa and Hiroto Yamami scored consolation goals for the hosts on both halves.

“We still have one week left before Trophee des Champions, so we will work with pace and intensity to correct what hasn’t worked yet,” said coach Christophe Galtier after the match. “Even if we don’t want to concede many chances and goals, the DNA of my players is to play, take risks and attack whenever possible. This will not change ”.

The new Parisian boss has probably picked his strongest XI so far in this preseason for an hour before making changes and the squad will now return to Paris with Hugo Ekitike ready to meet his new teammates and Nordi Mukiele closing his transfer from RB Leipzig after the Germans have confirmed negotiations on the future of the 24-year-old French international.

“I’m reading what you write and listening to what is said,” said Galtier. The club is working to improve and strengthen this squad. We will fly home, get some sleep, and when we arrive from our 12 hour flight, maybe there will be one, two, three or maybe even four or five new players. We will see what happens within this week ”.

Ahead of Sunday’s Trophee des Champions game in Tel Aviv against FC Nantes, for which Kylian Mbappe is suspended, Galtier will have the chance to see Ekitike up close and judge the overall progress of his players since his arrival. PSG lost last year’s Trophee des Champions to Lille OSC and will be eager to get off to a great start with the trophy recognized as part of the French national haul.

