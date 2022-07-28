Prime Video unveils the official trailer for “Samaritan” starring Sylvester Stallone

Advertising

Prime Video has unveiled the official trailer for the new movie “Samaritan”, starring Sylvester Stallone, which will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on August 26 in more than 240 countries and territories around the world. The film is produced by Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures and Balboa Production, directed by Julius Avery, and rounding out the cast are Javon “Wanna” Walton, Pilou Asbæk, Dascha Polanco and Moises Arias.

Sam Cleary (Javon “Wanna” Walton), a 13-year-old, suspects that his mysterious and lonely neighbor, Mr. Smith (Sylvester Stallone), is actually a legendary character who hides in plain sight. 20 years ago, Granite City’s super-powered vigilante Samaritan was pronounced dead after a warehouse battle with his rival Nemesis. People believe that Samaritan perished in the fire, but some citizens like Sam are hopeful that he is still alive. With crime on the rise and the city on the brink of chaos, Sam sets out to bring his neighbor out of hiding to save the city from ruin.

Sylvester Stallone is producing the film alongside Braden Aftergood, who is also an executive producer alongside David Kern, Adam Rosenberg, Guy Riedel. The script is in charge of Bragi F. Schut.

