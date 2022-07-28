Piqué does not discount Shakira: the separation agreement is surprising

Gerard Piqué has made a specific proposal to Shakira after their separation: the possible agreement of the former couple surprises the fans.

If in Italy he is discussing the rupture between Francis Totti And Ilary Blasithe same thing is happening in Spain with Pique And Shakira. A story with many similarities that ended unexpectedly, leaving everyone speechless.

If though Totti has already finished his career, Pique is still the captain of the Barcelona and still has to think about the field. His football life, however, could be conditioned by this separation as demonstrated by the episode staged in the American tour.

The whistles coming from the stands surprised the Spanish defender, the subject of a surprising dispute by many fans present in the United States. The latter have openly sided in favor of Shakiraalleged victim of treason.

Piqué, the strange proposal to Shakira: who the children will go to

The end of a long love affair always causes a series of economic and legal consequences. All the more so if you are rich and famous like Pique And Shakira who, however, would not like to go to court to resolve their disputes.

The former couple is trying to reach an autonomous agreement even if it will not be easy to find an agreement, for example on the custody of the children. In this sense, as reported by the newspaper “Brand”the defender of the Barcelona he would make a clear proposal to the Colombian singer.

His will is that the children Sasha And Milan finish school in Spain, preventing their transfer a You love me together with the mother. A request that also presupposes two precise conditions in the case Shakira agreed to leave custody of the children to the father.

The first is the provision of five first-class tickets to visit them whenever you want in Catalonia, while the second is the offer of 400 thousand euros to be able to pay a debt whose details are not known.