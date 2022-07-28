Paul Heyman, present at the last WWE tryout

A few weeks ago, WWE announced that it would perform one of its famous tryouts during SummerSlam week in the city of Nashville, Tennessee. As they mentioned in a statement, the company would focus its focus on looking for young talent from fields mainly linked to university sports.

According to previous WWE publications, Triple H and Big E they would be two of the superstars who would be present to advise the youngsters and make the selection, however, Paul Heyman also passed through the venue and pronounced a speech who liked a lot on Twitter.

“You all want the job, you all want to be hired, you all want to sell yourself. Ladies and gentlemen, my name is Paul Heyman. Here is my story, here is why you should hire me, here is my motivating factor, this is my family, this is my context! Thank you very much, give me the job, my name is Paul Heyman.

I walk away, I see Triple H and I say: ‘That’s Paul Heyman. Huh.’ Because when the rest left, I dialed: ‘The 22, the 74, the 99…’ Did you leave as a number, or as someone who left me a catchphrase? ‘Remember me, I’m the guy!’ Remember me, I’m the girl!’ Sell ​​me your names!“

At the moment, it is unknown if Heyman will have any influence on the selection of talent or if the process will follow the same trend as before Vince McMahon’s departure, but, in any case, it would always be a positive point that the applicants leave a good impression on someone like Paul Heyman.

