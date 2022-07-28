Passion chignon: 5 celebrities to copy now

Classic yes, but never boring: the chignon plays the role of truth evergreen in terms of hair collected almost alwaysstaying at the top of the repertoire of women’s hairstyles par excellence from age to age, crossing the centuries.

Just like every great love, it too has undergone various phases over time as well as transformations of style, expressing a different mood for each of these: if a low and pulled chignon turns out to be the perfect hairstyle for an elegant ceremony, a jaunty messy bun takes the place of the practical passepartout suitable for every day. But not only. Present among the hair trends of last winter, it was the starting point for popular trends such as Spilky bun And Space Buns.

Sometimes refined, sometimes casualeven today the chignon remains one of the hairstyle most loved ever. Yes, even from celebrities! It is no coincidence that we have seen more variations in our recent selection of hairstyles to copy a Chiara Ferragni. Any other ideas? Here it is served.

Chignon high and super sleek how Phoebe Dynevor

Phoebe Dynevor – Instagram photo @phoebedynevor

How a sophisticated chignon wears Lady worthy of the nickname “diamond of the year”? Phoebe Dynevor (alias our Daphne in Bridgerton) chooses one high and super tight versionstrictly sleek and with central line.

Chignon low and wide like Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid – Instagram photo @richardburbridge

The hair looks of Bella Hadid they are always the subject of great inspiration, we know: here she is with one low but important chignonvery compost. Very Classy!

Kim Kardashian – Instagram photo @ chrisappleton1

Continuing in the wake of high buns and important features who, if not Kim Kardashian, could you give us a better example? We see it just above in an artistic shot portrayed in profile, with the shiny black hair braided in what we could define an extravagant composition.

Messy bun as tall as Shay Mitchell

Shay Mitchell – Instagram photo @ash_kholm

Shay Mitchellon the other hand, prefers a certain sobriety in terms of chignon: here it is in a super casual messy bun, a quick and easy hairstyle excellent in any eventuality. Too easy? Try one of the trendy hair accessories, the bow will guarantee the effect in no time Coquette Aesthetic.

Chignon hybrid: Spilky Bun how Gigi Hadid

Instagram photo @tinadidit

A supermodel like Gigi Hadidfinally, it can do everything. Even a bun casual chic and artfully disheveled! Unquestionably stylish but, above all, a very successful anti-heat strategy.