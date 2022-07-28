Passerini, Puebla’s option after Aristeguieta’s injury – David Medrano

SEARCH

The board of Puebla is intensely looking for a center forward to fill the gap caused by the injury of Fernando Aristeguieta, who will have to be out of action for the remainder of the tournament. The sweet potato growers are looking for an element with conditions similar to those of the Venezuelan and some names have come up, especially from the Chilean market, as possible candidates. Among those who have played are Lucas Passerini, who already knows Mexican soccer after passing through Blue Cross, Necaxa and Atlético de San Luis, where by the way it did not go well despite the fact that it arrived with a certain poster. The poblanos have until the date 12 to be able to register some other player.

IN PROCESS

The legal department of MX League works together with the INAI to find a way to move forward with the project of being able to make a single card for fans who attend the stadiums. The intention is to be able to generate a single card that is valid in all stages, however, before moving forward, the decision was made to work together with the INAI, which is the authority in charge of guaranteeing the right to personal data, and in Mexico has long had a law in this regard. For now, some clubs are required to have a Fan ID to be able to enter their stadium, but Liga MX intends to have a national one that serves both Liga MX and Liga de Expansión.

OUTSTANDING

Alfonso ‘Ponchito’ González is having a good start to the tournament with scratched Monterrey, to the extent that after five days, the left-hander is the player with the most participation in goals and assists.

Of the 11 goals scored by Víctor Manuel Vucetich’s team, Ponchito participated in six, whom the coach uses both on the left and on the right. In the first four games he started as a starter and in the midweek duel against Puebla, the coach left him on the bench and made him enter in the second half.

