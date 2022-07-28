Over a million new users tried Fortnite on Xbox Cloud Gaming

At the beginning of the year we attended a demonstration by Microsoft of Xbox’s commitment to cloud gaming. A series of new announcements related to the service that is currently covered by Xbox Game Pass Ultimate about how it will work in the future. One of them, and perhaps the main one, is that at the end of this year, Cloud Gaming would allow us to play titles from our own catalog and not just those included and selected in Game Pass. And this is where Fortnite comes in.

Well, just in those same days, Microsoft announced that Fortnite is now available to play through Xbox Cloud Gaming for free. Not only does it mean you can play a title outside of Xbox Game Pass, but it’s totally free. In other words, you literally do not need to pay anything to play Fortnite from the cloud with Microsoft. The exception is that, of course, you have to create an Xbox account.

Nadella says more than 4 million people have streamed Fortnite on Xbox Cloud Gaming, including over 1 million who were new to the Xbox ecosystem 6/? — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) July 26, 2022

More than 4 million have already played Fortnite from the cloud

Indeed, in the tweet that we have attached from the well-known Tom Warren, Satya Nadella’s own statement is collected at the company’s earnings conference, stating that «More than 4 million players have streamed Fortnite on Xbox Cloud Gaming, including one million who were new to the Xbox ecosystem«.

It is a truly spectacular figure considering that Fortnite is already on most existing platforms, however, playing on Cloud Gaming is like playing from your own Xbox, with your friends and the entire ecosystem, rediscovering and probably attracting many new users, exactly, more than a million of them.