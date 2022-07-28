Only a return to origins can save Cristiano Ronaldo

A complicated summer from many points of view for market operations: never have so many players moved on a free transfer like this year. Further testimony of a football that has been on the brink of financial collapse for some time. Of a football in which the CR7 brand seems to be too luxurious now, out of everyone’s reach. Almost.

Cristiano Ronaldo, second The Athletic, is destined to return home to Sporting Lisbon. A negotiation that also arises from a “numerical” necessity: CR7 wants to stay ahead of Messi in the race for the best goalscorer in the Champions League and therefore would be willing to go back to the origins, to the parent company that launched him when he was not yet 18 years old, in far 2002/03.

Almost 20 years later, Ronaldo could therefore choose the most romantic option to save himself, after more suitors to retire than those to propose for the second consecutive summer, in the market rumors that have approached him almost everywhere .

Among the destinations still possible for CR7 there is also Naples, which the Champions will play. However, the impression is that Cristiano will hardly return to Italy. The possibility of a return to Sporting seems to us much higher than a landing in the shadow of Vesuvius.

