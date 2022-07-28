Jennifer Lopez landed in Naples yesterday and today, July 28, she arrived in Capri in great secrecy with her twin children Emme Maribel and Maximilian David. At the moment no trace of Ben Affleck, in fact it is not clear if he will be present at the JLo concert at the Certosa di San Giacomo on Saturday 30 July.

Jennifer Lopez today, July 28th, it has reached Capri in great secrecy. She landed on the island and then went to the marina where she was awaited by a boat that brought her, his twin children Emme Maribel and Maximilian David, 14, bodyguards and collaborators, on the yacht moored off Marina Grande. She will host them to keep them away from the prying eyes of the mainland and to ensure easy travel to the LuisaViaRoma and Unicef ​​event to be held on the evening of Saturday 30 July to the Certosa di San Giacomo.

The JLO concert in Capri, the mini tour in Campania

A private concert for a benefit evening organized by Unicef ​​together with the luxury brand LuisaViaRoma of Florence, as every year they take place on the island of Capri, making use of the biggest international stars. For the occasion, Jennifer Lopez concluded her honeymoon in Paris with the husband Ben Affleck and moved to Campania, disembarking at the Naples airport and then continuing with an armored mini tour aboard the 85-meter yacht from the Ryacht agencyhired for the occasion.

Stop also in Marina di Stabia yesterday afternoon, where JLo stopped in the tourist port with his two children, entertaining himself for a few hours before setting off for Capri. In the photos that immortalize his arrival in Naples and the move to the boats that will protect the privacy of his family, no trace at the time of Ben Affleck, which is not yet clear if he will be able to reach her to support her in the highly anticipated live on the island and throughout the Campania region. Only for a select few, of course, the exclusive invitation-only evening, but those who just wanted to breathe the air around the Certosa have incurred a considerable expense. Hotels and B & Bs with skyrocketing prices and rates with peaks of 18 thousand euros per night.

“Don’t be fooled by the rocks that I got, I’m still, I’m still Jenny from the block“, the pop star will sing on Saturday. Hard to believe given the uproar she generates every time she makes her triumphal entry into a different nation.