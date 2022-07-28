New DLC brings SpongeBob to Minecraft along with Bikini Bottom and all his characters

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

Minecraft always keeps its community happy by delivering new content, which in addition to adding hours of entertainment, are attractive for the type of collaborations they offer.

And following its recent successful collaborations with the Lightyear movie and Sonic content DLC, Minecraft now features SpongeBob SquarePants alongside Nickelodeon.

The DLC promises to bring Bikini Bottom and its most well-known locations to the Mojang video game, as well as, of course, SpongeBob himself and the other characters from the cartoon series.

The content also adds missions from Mr. Krabs, Patrick, Squidward, among other characters, as well as the implementation of a free Character Creation item.

To be able to play it you will need to have the most recent version of Minecraft: Bedrock Edition and thus be able to enjoy this SpongeBob DLC, which will be in Minecraft from July 26 to September 16, with a value of 1340 minecraft coins.

Check out the trailer below.