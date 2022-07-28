MTV will award the “Best Concert” in Fortnite, Minecraft, PUBG and Roblox

Adding to the Metaverse fever, mtv has added a new category to its legendary Video Music Awards or VMAs. And yes, it has to do gaming.

This year the VMAs will feature the new category “Best Presentation in the Metaverse”which will include “live” concerts in video games and platforms such as PUBG, Fortnite, Roblox Y Minecraft.

This year’s nominees were unveiled at the voting web page and they are:

Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande-Fortnite

Black Pink The Virtual – PUBG Mobile

BTS-Minecraft

Charli XCX – Roblox

Justin Bieber: An Interactive Virtual Experience – Wave

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience – Roblox

In previous years, various artists such as deadmau5, Steve Aoki, Lil Nas X and Marshmello have participated in virtual music events. This would be the first time that MTV would recognize these activities to receive an award based on public voting.

You can review the nominations for this and other categories on its official website. And of course also you can vote for your favorites.