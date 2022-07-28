Miguel Oliveira and the confrontation with Cristiano Ronaldo: “It’s not fair”

KTM rider Miguel Oliveira is a star in Portugal, so much so that he is put on the same level as Cristiano Ronaldo.

Miguel Oliveira runs his fourth season in MotoGP with KTM and it will also be his last, because from next year he will be riding the Aprilia RS-GP22 of the new satellite team. Despite the four victories in the last three years, the Portuguese driver has been sidelined a little by the Austrian manufacturer, even if he has received an offer to move to the private Tech3 team to leave his place in Jack Miller.

A proposal that did not like Miguel Oliveira and to his manager, his father Paulo, who have entered into negotiations with Ducati Gresini and with Razlan Razali’s team. In the end it was decided to sign with the Noale brand, an agreement that still has no official announcement but on which only the final signature is missing. In the 2022 season he collected a success in Indonesia, a 5th place in Portimao in front of the home crowd, and five top 10 despite the RC16 not experiencing its best moment of form.

Miguel Oliveira star in Portugal

On Portuguese soil, Miguel Oliveira has become a star, almost on a par with another local champion, Cristiano Ronaldo. “I don’t see myself as a celebrity – said the KTM rider in an interview granted to MotoGP.com – But of course I have taken on a role where I feel a lot of recognition from the Portuguese people“. A fame that also bears the bill for him, to be paid in everyday life … “Impossible to cross the street without people recognizing me. On the other hand, I am testimonial of many advertisements in my country“.

Thanks to him there MotoGP is gaining popularity in Portugal, “over the years I have seen the community of this sport grow. MotoGP has become more important in Portugal, people talk more and more about this sport“. And there is even someone who compares him to the striker who plays in Manchester United today. “It would not be fair to compare me to Cristiano Ronaldo“, Continued Miguel Oliveira. “He is the most followed on social media, he is in his world. But even I am still known“.

From next year, the 27-year-old from Setùbal will start a new professional page with another manufacturer on the rise like Aprilia. It will be the right opportunity to demonstrate all the value of him, even if he has shown it on several occasions in recent years with the Mattighofen brand. Ducati tried to court him, but the last decision was up to the Gresini team who in the end preferred Alex Marquez to him.