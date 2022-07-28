Medical interns in Mexico release petitions addressed to universities and the Government

The medical interns Mexicans shared this Wednesday the petition sheet which will be sent to different authorities of the Mexican government.

The document, addressed in particular to the Ministry of Health, denounces that currently the objectives of the Bases for the implementation of the Social Service of the Health Professions “are difficult to be fulfilled and the cases of violence and violation of the rights of those who attend social service in medicine is becoming more common every day”.

In response, the Collective of Physicians in Training, the Mexican Association of Physicians in Training and the Mexican Assembly of Intern Physicians of Social Service, requested the following from the universities:

Cancellation of places in areas considered dangerous (where there is a complaint before the state prosecutor’s office or in all those in which there is displacement of its inhabitants) In the event of a mishap or being in danger, the intern must be relocated and the position submitted for evaluation. Establish a person responsible for each university to follow up on social service interns and guarantee that the facilities are in optimal conditions. Create a care protocol in the event that any doctor in training suffers threats, harassment or violence, in coordination with the health authorities. Establish a permanent state committee to resolve and address complaints, reports and controversies. It should ideally be made up of representatives from universities, health authorities and representatives of doctors in training. Create a permanent mechanism that allows medical students to be taken into account in the medical education and decision-making processes that involve them.

On the other hand, the Government demanded:

Immediate increase in the monthly scholarship received by intern doctors of Social Service, taking as a MINIMUM what is received monthly in the “Youth Building the Future” scholarship. Improvements in the infrastructure of all health centers, as well as the correct supply of supplies for their proper functioning. Cancellation of places in areas considered dangerous (where there is a complaint before the state prosecutor’s office or in all those in which there is displacement of its inhabitants) In the event of a mishap or being in danger, the intern must be relocated and the position submitted for evaluation. Create a care protocol in the event that any doctor in training suffers threats, harassment or violence in coordination with the university authorities. Establish a permanent national committee to resolve and deal with complaints, reports and controversies. The committee should ideally be made up of representatives from universities, health authorities, and representatives of doctors in training. Consider medical students within the processes of medical education and decision-making that involve them. Permanent security presence in medical care units, especially at night. Safe transfer of doctors in training to and from their care units Ensure compliance with NOM 009-SSA3-2013 section 9.2 in all units, clinics or hospitals where medical interns are providing services, which we quote below: There must be room, rest, food and toilet for interns , in conditions of privacy and security in the clinical field or failing that, a place in the locality that complies with the aforementioned at no cost to the intern. Prohibition of entry to clinics, comprehensive hospitals or health centers of firearms or knives with permanent surveillance by security forces that guarantee it.

ssa petition sheet (2)

With information from López-Dóriga Digital