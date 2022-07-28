Maria Kanellis would consider returning to WWE after the departure of Vince McMahon

Maria Kanellis was one of the most popular WWE divas of the Ruthless Agression era. Later, after almost a decade away from the company, Maria returned to WWE acting as manager of her husband, Mike Bennett, but her second stint at the company went very unnoticed and finally, the couple was fired in April 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic.

Yesterday, on Twitter, the manager and fighter answered a question from a user about whether she and her husband would consider returning to WWE now that Stephanie McMahon and Triple H are in charge. According to Maria, yes, she would consider it.

Megan Rabish: “Hey @MariaLKanellis, would you come back to WWE now that Stephanie and Triple H are in charge? Could we see you and Mike back in the future?”

Maria: “The world of wrestling is crazy right now. I’ve always had a great working relationship with @TripleH and I know @RealMikeBennett enjoyed his brief stint on @WWENXT. The right opportunity is always about the right time meeting the right talent. If the time is rightthen it is the right time. @WWE.”

own Maria spoke about the troubled times what happens WWE last July, when the Vince scandal was uncovered, and assured that he does not wish the company ill, but he did make it clear that he would like a change to take place within the company’s culture. In the future we will find out this change in the direction of WWE is enough for Maria and Mike to make their return.

