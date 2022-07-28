Manchester United opposes “

According to what is learned from the ‘Daily Mail’ the agent of the Portuguese striker, Jorge Mendes , reiterated to the English club the will of his client, that is to play the Champions League next season. Thus, after the many negative matches of the past weeks, from Bayern Munich to Chelsea to PSG, Mendes would have proposed to Manchester the termination of the contract but receiving a sharp refusal in return.

“Manchester United do not change their minds: Ronaldo remains”

Resolving the link that CR7 has with United until June 30th 2023 the club would have saved approx 2 million per month, in light of Ronaldo’s salary, amounting to 31 million from which the 25% subtracted by the company from all the players in the squad must be removed right after the failure to qualify for the Champions League last season. At Carrington, however, they evidently did not make these calculations, continuing to consider Ronaldo fundamental for the new season that is now upon us.

Ronaldo, different training sessions awaiting the seasonal debut

In short, the tug of war continues and at the moment there are no solutions on the horizon. Ronaldo returned to Manchester on Monday after the long leave for family reasons, finding teammates and the new coach who had returned to England the previous evening after the long tour between Australia and Thailand and the next day the match took place. meeting with Ten Hag, the managers and Mendes in which the two sides put their respective requests, currently irreconcilable, on the table. Manchester does not seem to want to even consider the hypothesis of loan for one season, subject to the extension of Ronaldo’s contract until at least 2024. Cristiano is undergoing different training sessions and at the moment his presence on the pitch in the next friendlies againstAtletico Madrid Saturday 30 in Oslo and against Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford on Sunday 31st.