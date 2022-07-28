Love and Thunder is a wonder that overflows with emotion

A Marvel You can admire him for many reasons, narrative, strategic, editorial cohesion through almost 30 films… But probably the best streak that the Disney company has had was in 2018. Prior to his biggest film to date, which meant the culmination Of all the stories they had done, two films were released in which directors full of personality could be seen with unprecedented freedom: The two movies were “Black Panther” and “Thor Ragnarok” (his third solo film).

The Thor’s case was especially interesting because he was a very serious and boring hero and in “Thor Ragnarok” (his third solo film) he was endowed with failure, emotion and the ability to laugh at himself. The architect of this reinvention was his director and screenwriter, Taika Waititi, supported by the leading actor, Chris Hemsworth. Both return in a new installment accompanied by the “Ragnarok” team (essential Valkyrie and Korg), recover the character of Natalie Portman and reintroduce Christian Bale in the world of superheroes.

Since its premiere, “Ragnarok” has become one of the most beloved installments of Marvel and although “Love and Thunder” does not seem to be liked in the same way, I think it is not only one of the best of Marvel but a lesson in character treatment , mix of genres… Wow. The film, very wisely, wanted to mix the genre of superheroes with a comedy/existential crisis such as “The Graduate”, “Reality Bites” or “Fight Club”. There was already something of that in “Ragnarok” where the identity of the character was challenged: Who is Thor if we take away his hair, his hammer…? If “Ragnarok” was: “Who am I?” “Love and Thunder” is: “What do I want to do?”.

Like any great script, the key theme of the film (which could be summed up in the many immature ways of dealing with pain or disappointment) is developed in each main character in different ways. This facilitates a coherent climax in which, thanks to the different visions, dilemmas are resolved. The end is so climatic that one wonders if it would be worth illustrating the character again.

The humor never bothers me, I appreciate a restrained duration and the efforts dedicated to the dramatic scenes over the action scenes seem to me to be a success. During the promotion of tape the actors, especially Christian Bale (terrifying as Gorr, the butcher of the gods), have spoken of the number of scenes that have been cut from the film. Many fans have asked for an extended montage, I understand the curiosity but I don’t feel like I want to see more of the tape, with the current montage it works perfectly (half a movie was crying). The only thing I might miss is some more development on Valkyrie, although she does have a certain arc.

The thor character It has been the most fascinating to discover and enjoy. Seeing how the writers have given him a realism in which his failures and losses are piling up, seeing how Thor seems to be continually on the verge of collapse and fighting for some hope is heartbreaking at times. It might seem that it is a drama but it is not, simply, it is a story of action and humor that hits the nail on the head when it touches emotional terrain.

Chris Hemsworth he is in the league of actors born to play icons along with Hugh Jackman or Daniel Craig. And the same with Taika, I think rarely has an icon and a director seemed to connect so much and so well. Aptly, Hollywood is giving him many projects, including a free “Star Wars” movie. Marvel continues to live off the successes of previous phases and is unable to carry out new sagas. We will soon learn more about his future at the next San Diego Comic-con.