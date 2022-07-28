Love and Thunder, Christian Bale with Gorr’s terrifying makeup in the new photos from the set

The July 6 came out in the cinema Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth chapter dedicated to the adventures of the God of Thunder played by Chris Hemsworth. In the film, the Thunderer asks King for help Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), to Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) – now able to raise Mjolnir – to combat the threat of Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods (Christian Bale), a galactic killer who longs for the extinction of the gods.

In the last few hours, ODD Studio has released online some shots that portray Christian Bale with the terrifying prosthetic makeup to play the character of Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods. You can see them below:

Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder was released in theaters on July 6 2022.

In the cast they return Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster / the Mighty Thor), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Jaimie Alexander (Lady Sif), Chris Pratt (Peter Quill / Star-Lord), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), Vin Diesel (Groot), Dave Bautista(Drax), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Karen Gillan (Nebula) And Sean Gunn(Kraglin), together with the new entries Christian Bale in the role of the villain Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods And Russell Crowe in the role of Zeus. The rest of the cast includes Matt Damon, Melissa McCarthy, Sam Neill and Luke Hemsworth.

This is the official synopsis:

‘Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder follows Thor through a journey different from anything he has faced before: the search for inner peace. But his withdrawal is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods, who longs for the extinction of the gods. To fight this new threat, Thor asks for help a King Valkyrie, Korg and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster which, much to the surprise of Thoris inexplicably able to lift the mighty Mjolnir and has taken on the name of Powerful Thor. Together, the group will embark on a cosmic adventure to uncover the reason for Vengeance’s thirst for revenge Gorr and stop it before it’s too late. ‘

Thor: Love and Thunder is part of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Read the full list!