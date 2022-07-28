Los Cabos, the paradise in the Mexican Pacific of Scarlett Johansson, Jack Nicholson and Charlize Theron

Rodrigo Esponda, general director of the Los Cabos Tourism Trust, recounts that when Mexico became independent from Spain in 1821, the news took more than two years to reach Baja California. “We don’t find out because this is a territory isolated from the rest of the country, for better or for worse,” he explains.

With the Pacific on one side and the Sea of ​​Cortez on the other, this 1,250-kilometer-long peninsula is like a tongue of land off the coasts of Sonora and Sinaloa. And it is at its southernmost point, just when the two seas meet and the currents tighten, where one of the most hidden natural paradises in Mexican territory is found: Los Cabos.









42% of the land of the State of Baja California Sur corresponds to a protected natural areafrom the Espiritu Santo Archipelago National Park to the Cabo Pulmo National Park, passing through the Balandra Reserve, Cabo San Lucas or the San José del Cabo Estuary.

As the explorer and marine biologist Jacques Cousteau used to say, this is where “the aquarium of the world”. Entering to dive or snorkel in the deep waters of the Sea of ​​Cortez is to discover an underwater world without comparison in practically any other corner of the planet.









Natural home of the great white shark, sea lions, dolphins or whales, which flock here in winter in search of warmer waters, the region has established itself as an exclusive and sustainable tourist destination that attracts celebrities from all over the world every year. , especially from the United States. Jennifer López, Scarlett Johansson, Charlize Teron, Jack Nicholson or Michael Jordan are regular visitors to this beautiful Mexican destination, full of luxury hotels and paradisiacal beaches, and which is now a little closer to Spain.

Los Cabos International Airport, which has direct connections with 26 cities in the United States, 8 in the rest of Mexico and 7 in Canada, also has since last July 18 a direct flight from Madrid operated by Iberojet, the airline of the Avoris Groupwhich has made a very firm commitment to the destination as a luxury alternative to Cancun or Riviera Maya.









The head of the Los Cabos Trust explains that “tourism is the economic engine of Baja California Sur, practically the only activity in the area.” In the last year, once the effects of the pandemic began to be overcome, Los Cabos received, specifically, 2.8 million visitors, of which two million were international. “Here the average expenditure per tourist rises to 2,500 dollars, not counting air transport, compared to the average of a thousand dollars in the country as a whole. Compared to what happened until 2019 when visitors had an older average age, now it is much more young people coming, including digital nomads who come from areas like California and who can telecommute from here”.

In addition to the exclusivity component, the new tourist that emerged after the pandemic comes here looking for sustainability, haute cuisine, with a much more organic character, under the concept of farm to table, and above all, being able to reconnect with nature. Beyond the activities in the sea and the underwater world, Los Cabos also wants to present itself to the Spanish tourist as a adventure destination, with everything that the Baja California desert can offer, from buggy or quad routes along the Pacific beaches to camel excursions among ancient cacti.









Home in addition to the iconic Arch, where the Sea of ​​Cortez and the Pacific Ocean meet, and with good weather all year round, Los Cabos has luxury hotels, beaches awarded with the blue flag, good weather all year round and renowned cuisine. internationally with chefs holding several Michelin stars.” For now, the Iberojet flight will be operational during the summer campaign, but our idea is that if it works, it can be extended for more months. This year we hope to receive some 4,000 Spanish tourists“emphasizes Esponda, who proudly sees how the region is consolidating itself as a qualified alternative to much more crowded destinations, not only in Mexico but in the rest of the world.









Gustavo Serrano, commercial director of the Avoris group, is also optimistic about the possibilities offered by this hidden paradise next to the Pacific. “It is a different destination compared to those that we are more used to in the country, such as the Caribbean,” he emphasizes. In his opinion, “the quality of the tourist complexes, the communications, the services offered, the activities, the hotel industry, all of this is an added value“. Chains such as AM Resorts, Meliá or Barceló have thus made a firm commitment to Los Cabos, which aspires to become an exclusive point and hallmark of sustainable tourism.