Logan Paul gains social media favoritism on the way to WWE SummerSlam 2022

We are a few days from summer slam 2022, the most important Premium Live Event of the summer in WWE. This show will take place on Saturday, August 30 from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, and has so far eight confirmed matches including the main event for the Unified WWE Universal Championship.

Thanks to the data provided by connective3 (using tools like Linkfluence Y Gambling.com)it is possible to know reactions on social networks towards the superstars who confirmed their participation in the PLE. The big surprise on this list is the influencer logan paulwho has one of the highest percentages of positive reactions heading into his match against The Miz at SummerSlam.

The investigation revealed that Logan Paul shows 64.39% of positive reactions among all Reddit and Twitter posts referring to him. 12.70% are negative statuses, while the remaining amount corresponds to posts with a neutral connotation. Logan Paul is the second SummerSlam participant with the most positive reception in social networks, being surpassed only by Happy Corbin (76.50%) and positioning himself over Liv Morgan (55.60%), Roman Reigns (35.20%) and Bianca Belair (32.60%).

The numbers on social networks have not reflected the mostly negative reception that Logan Paul reaps with his appearances on television. Despite being presented as the “hero” of his story before The Miz, the influencer has not stopped receiving boos in his last instances in front of the public of Monday Night RAW. Logan Paul signed a multi-year contract with WWE on June 30 to commit to the role of him in an undetermined number of PLEs per year.

SummerSlam and Clash at the Castle surpass WrestleMania on the networks

The previously cited investigation also reveals other data of great interest for the current WWE landscape. When it comes to promoting their upcoming events, SummerSlam and Clash at the Castle have overtaken WrestleMania in terms of positive reactions from social media users. On the other hand, the public on social networks has been much more critical of the latest events related to Vince McMahon. The former CEO has only received 9.57% of positive reactions on networks, a number less than 12.90% of negative impressions towards his person.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE SummerSlam and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.