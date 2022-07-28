LIVE Transmission MINUTE BY MINUTE of Day 5 of the 2022 Opening of Liga MX from the Corregidora Stadium

LIVE follows the broadcast of the match between Chivas de Guadalajara and Querétaro for Day 5 of the Liga MX Opening Tournament 2022 from the Corregidora Stadium. LIVE transmission of Flock Passion.

Chivas de Guadalajara urgently needs a victory now more than ever and visits the Querétaro club this Wednesday afternoonin a match corresponding to Day 5 of the 2022 Opening Tournament of Liga MX. Rebaño Pasión presents you the live broadcast of this vibrant commitment to Mexican soccer from the Corregidora Stadium.

The Sacred Flock, which comes from losing a 0-0 draw with León in the Gigante de Zapopan, last Wednesdayhad just a few days to prepare in Verde Valle for this complicated match against Gallos Blancos in Querétaro, where the rojiblancos urgently need to win their first victory of the championship, because as hosts they collect just two points after three presentations at the Akron Stadium.

Club Deportivo Guadalajara, led by coach Ricardo Cadena, has just lost a controversial goalless draw with León at Gigante de Zapopanso victory is urgent now more than ever in his visit to Querétaro, last in the general classification, to avoid falling to the bottom of the standings and begin to dispel the questions about the strategist’s cycle and the criticism for the campus performance. Querétaro, for its part, comes from a resounding 0-3 setback as host against Rayados de Monterrey, on the last date of the Apertura 2022.

Starting lineup of Chivas vs. Queretaro

Chivas starts with Pérez-Bouquet at the start with Beltrán

Minute-by-minute transmission: Chivas vs. Queretaro

