“La vida padre” is the definitive film about Bilbao; the city is one more character”

The movie, shot in the Old Town of Bilbaopromises to become one of the highest grossing of this fall. Lander Otaola returns to work with Karra Elejalde, with whom he already shared cast in Eight Basque surnames, in this film, which after the premiere at the museum, will hit the big screen on September 16. The story begins when Karra Elejalde (Juantxu) returns to Bilbao after thirty years, hooked on the nineties. He sees the city as he remembers it, with the shipyards, the chimneys… Upon his return, he meets Mikel (Lander Otaola), the son he doesn’t know either.

father lifewhich was shot in 2021 and featured the asupport of the Bilbao Bizkaia Film Commission and the Provincial Council of Bizkaia, also has in the cast Enric Auquer, Megan Montaner, Maribel Salas, Gorka Aguinagalde and Manuel Burque.

How is your role in the film?

I play Karra’s son and play the crooked brother of Eric Auquer, who is a chef with many Michelin stars. They make me room manager to give me a small position. He is one of the comedic characters in the movie.

Go back to work with Karra Elejalde.

It’s an honor, what am I going to say? He seems to me the most complete actor in Spain. I think comedic actors can do drama, but rarely comedy. And Karra is an actor with a wide range of possibilities, apart from being a great partner, he always puts the film before himself, and that does not usually happen in actors of his stature. He has enormous generosity and talent. If he lived in the United States, he would already have a couple of Oscars.

How would you define ‘La vida padre’?

It is a film for all audiences that will reach the hearts of everyone, but with which they will also laugh. But, apart from all this, I think it is the greatest cinematographic tribute that has ever been paid to Bilbao, the definitive film about the Biscayan capital, which is one more character.

Why?

It shows the two Bilbaos, that eighties Bilbao full of graffiti, with a lot of drugs, with rain and terrorism in the background; and now, which looks like a postcard. For older people and young people, it will take them to a very nostalgic point, also remembering that Bilbao that left, and that was very gray, although it was also fascinating and very cinematographic.

The exteriors were shot mainly in the Casco Viejo.

The restaurant is located in the Casco Viejo, but the estuary, the Guggenheim, Ciudad Jardín, the Alhóndiga… The director Joaquín Mazón says that Bilbao is a city with many possibilities that are yet to be discovered.

Gastronomy is also an important element in the film.

Yes, both Karra and Eric and I dedicate ourselves to cooking in the film, although there is a bit of parody of modern gastronomy, of how to reinvent the cod with pil pil or some stuffed peppers, the classic Bilbao dishes… The people who sees La vida padre is going to laugh a lot, the Bilbao public will be moved, but it also addresses a universal theme. In the end, it is about the relationship between a father and a son. The goal is also to sweep the box office, it comes out with many copies in September and we hope that people go to the cinema en masse, now that after the pandemic it is coming back.

Did they have to learn to cook?

Ha ha ha… As I was the head of the room I didn’t have to learn, but I love to cook. Karra and Eric did have to take a course.

At Aste Nagusia, we will also see him with ‘Yo soy pichichi’, at Sala BBK.

It’s the third season. We were two in Pavilion 6 and we filled everything. The play is a nostalgic trip to a Euskadi that will never return, but, above all, it is a fun, sly, exciting cabaret for the whole family. It is a musical with live piano and drums about Rafael Moreno Aranzadi, who was the first footballer in the history of Spanish football, born and raised in Bilbao’s Casco Viejo and the nephew of Unamuno. The 10 functions of the BBK room coincide precisely with the 100th anniversary of Pichichi’s death. We were clear that if there was no Aste Nagusia, the work could not return, so we have waited two years and we have returned.

Looking to fill the theater…

We expect the same thing to happen as the previous two seasons. It has to go well because we go to the box office and if people don’t come, we lose money. So I tell everyone to come en masse because it is our production, without any type of subsidy or public aid. We depend a lot on the public coming. In addition, we are the cheapest option in Aste Nagusia with tickets at fifteen euros. They are popular prices, we want to fill the theater.

Lately, he does a lot of comedy…

It is curious, in cinema and television I almost always play comic characters and, however, in the theater I get many authors with dramatic texts. I’ve done a lot of Chekhov, Shakespeare… It’s as if I had two careers, a comic one in film and television and a dramatic one in the theater.

And how do you feel more comfortable, as a comedic or dramatic actor?

As long as the role is interesting, I don’t care, I care about the character, not the gender.

They say it’s harder to make people laugh than to cry, do you agree?

I completely agree, the awards are given to dramatic characters. If you play someone who is in a lot of pain, terminally ill, recently divorced, or orphaned, you have a better chance of winning an award than if you played a comic character. And I think there are more good comic actors than dramatic ones. Drama can be achieved in a more gimmicky way and comedy can only be achieved through talent. In Spain, the last actors to win a Goya for a comedy were Karra (Elejalde) and Carmen Machi for Eight Basque surnames and at the Oscars I can’t remember the last time. Maybe Jack Nicholson for Better… Impossible in the ’90s.