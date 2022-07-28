Kylie Jenner and the private jet for a short flight: the web rises

The American entrepreneur moved from Van Nuys airport in Los Angeles to the city of Camarillo, for a journey of about 17 minutes

Making his take off Bombardier BD700 from the economic value of 72 million dollars, Jenner infuriated the social media people who had witnessed the bet made by her and her boyfriend Travis Scott on which jet to take and posted on his official profile Instagram.

A bad habit that is involving more and more characters of the world jet set, give it to you Kardashian to Drake, in fact, more and more famous VIPs they use private jets to make journeys of a few minutes.

Too short a flight

Seventeen minutesthis is the time frame that has infuriated the social people. Kylie Jenner, the 24-year-old American model and entrepreneur, has decided to use her private jet for too short a trip. In fact, with her Bombardier BD700 with an economic value of 72 million dollars, Jenner moved from Van Nuys airport to Los Angeles to the neighboring city of Camarillo. A journey that lasted about 17 minutes against the 50 expected by car, perhaps electric, with which he would have more respect for our planet, which was documented with a post uploaded to Instagram. And he is certainly not the only VIP to make such mistakes, but this time the people of the web have lashed out at him.

The offending social post

Jenner photographed herself at the airport with her partner, the rapper Travis Scott, between two private jets, as they share a passionate kiss. And under the photo he wrote, “Do you want to take mine or yours?”. By now everyone is aware of her heritage, the former model has amassed a fortune in the field of cosmetics with hers CEO of Kylie Cosmetics, but the caption of the social post has been received by environmentalists as a real provocation and, above all, one “slap” to the health of the planet. “She’s a full-time climate criminal, she despises the planet,” “The world is burning with global warming and you use the private jet to take a trip that would take a few minutes longer by car? Absurd”, this is the tone of the comments in response to the girl’s post.

A bad habit for VIPs only

The social controversy that overwhelmed Jenner made it possible to turn the spotlight on other famous people as well behaving just like her, at the expense of the earth. There are dozens of them VIPs who blatantly ignore the appeals to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases into the atmosphereamong the names that, for the web, do everything to despise the planet, there is the head of Tesla Elon Muskthe Canadian rapper Drake and actor Mark Wahlberg.

