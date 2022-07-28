Kim Kardashian Shows “Super Slim” Body Wearing A Tight Black Jumpsuit In New Video Amid Weight Loss Issues

KIM Kardashian caused a stir as she displayed her slim figure in a tight, tight bodysuit.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum, 41, took to her Instagram page for a video showing her modeling in the all-in-one wet look.

5

The garment hugged her body tightly, revealing her smooth, gym-like belly.

Meanwhile, the detail of the thin straps of the Good American garment revealed her tanned and toned shoulders.

Kim held the camera in front of her face while filming the video in her closet.

She wore minimal makeup and let her blonde hair flow over her shoulders.

Kim addressed her sister Khloe Kardashian in her clip as she snorted, “Khloe, I’m wearing your Good American leotard. I love it.

“How cute is he?”

After she turned sideways and posed with her hand on her hip, the video aired.

Good American’s official Instagram page reposted the clip with the caption: BODY-ODY-ODY-ODY-ODY 🔥 @kimkardashian in Compression Strappy Catsuit. Tomorrow the high compression gloss will drop. Join the waiting list | Link in Bio. “

Most read in Entertainment

One fan exclaimed: “IMMEDIATELY ADD TO CART” while another added: “Wow 😍😍”.

Yet some expressed concern about her slim appearance, and earlier this month, the SKIMS founder worried fans when she uploaded a bikini shot that showed off her slim look and showed an opening on her thigh.

Their remarks come amid similar chatter about little sister Khloe, who has undergone a major transformation in recent years.

In the recent clip, Kim is seen trying on bikinis from her SKIMS range.

Fans were distracted, however, by the slim figure of a mom of four.

Kim enlarged her life at one point, accentuating how small she has gotten over the past few months.

Meanwhile, Kim’s boyfriend Pete Davidson recently talked about how he feels surrounding the star’s “obsession” as a size zero.

He told Life & Style that he doesn’t like his obsession or losing a lot of weight.

Apple News later reported on her thoughts, saying, “According to the print issue of Life & Style, a source said: ‘Kim is obsessed with becoming a size zero. She really took over her life and turned her into complete boredom. ‘”

“Pete hates watching Kim push food around her plate at parties or in restaurants and just wants her to have fun,” the insider revealed.

Kim recently slimmed down to fit in the iconic Marilyn Monroe dress to wear to the Met Gala.

The Hulu star wore the dress the singer wore when she sang Happy Birthday, Mr. President to President John F. Kennedy.

She also debuted bleach blonde hair to completely encapsulate the look.

Kim struggled to fit the dress as she slipped it onto her butt and tore it lightly in a video she posted on Instagram.

The Kardashians star previously claimed she lost 16 pounds to fit the look.

5

5