Khloe Kardashian shows daughter True, 4, with a $ 1.6K blanket on the jet as the “deaf” family ripped to flaunt wealth

KHLOE Kardashian nearly exploded with mom’s pride as she gushed over “little lady” True sitting on a private jet.

The 38-year-old KUWTK star shares her adorable four-year-old daughter with former traitor Tristan Thompson.

Khloe and her family were recently accused of “deaf probes” for continuing to use their private jets during the climate crisis.

The founder of Good American even added an extra touch of luxury to True’s fly by placing a signature Hermes bedspread on the back of her seat.

The popular merino wool and cashmere garment – seen in many celebrity homes including that of True’s elder cousin Penelope – retails for an expensive $ 1,625.

True perched in front of the handy item as it prepared for takeoff, slipping into a bag of chips.

Proud mom Khloe titled the shot: “My little lady ♥ ️”

Many fans couldn’t believe the girl’s changing appearance, with a post: “OMFG Khloe is now in full swing 😩💅”.

Another gushed: “Beautiful girl”, like a third sentence: “Cuteness is beyond.”

Still others recalled Khloe’s decision to use a private jet, as one sarcastically wrote: “You have flown for more than two minutes or you will kill the planet again for fun.”

Another joked: “Going for 10 minutes on the street lol”, as a third put it: “I love your hunzz carbon footprint”.

Another commented, “Hermes and ruffles chips what more could a girl want? Queen “.

Khloe’s sisters Kim Kardashian, 41, and Kylie Jenner, 24, have both been criticized recently for being “out of touch” as they continue to spend wildly and flaunt their wealth.

Kim was targeted for taking a short flight on her expensive private jet.

On Tuesday, Kim shared her Instagram stories to share a meme about rising gas prices.

It reads: “Due to rising gasoline prices, a man hanging from the passenger side of his best friend’s ride is no longer a scrub, he’s a man who makes smart financial decisions.”

Kim added an emoji crying while laughing to her post.

Fans aren’t amused, however, with many slamming it for the crack on Reddit.

One commentator joked: “Girl, you don’t think about gasoline prices .. you think about jet fuel prices.”

Another critic wrote: “The irony of this comes from an alleged billionaire who flaunts his wealth and money and constantly powers a private jet … it’s just so non-genuine.”

A third wrote: “It’s giving climate change is real.”

Someone else added: “Ummmmmmmm ……… .. are you trying to be recognizable?”

A fifth critic complained: “Kimberly, your family takes jets for a 30-minute car trip, your ass doesn’t care or know about gas prices.”

In recent weeks, the Kardashians have been victims of their use of private jets.

In April, Kim suffered a backlash for choosing to take a 17-minute flight on her private jet, just 35 miles away.

Sister Kylie has also been criticized for flaunting her wealth and ignoring climate issues after posting a photo of herself posing in front of private planes.

The drama began after she shared a black and white photo of herself and Travis Scott, 31, posing together.

The couple appeared to be kissing in the photo, standing in front of not only two private jets but also an expensive car.

