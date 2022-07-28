Khloe Kardashian raises concern after fans noticed “sad” details in the new post

KHLOE Kardashian sparked concern among fans after a “sad” detail appeared on his latest Instagram video.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum, 38, was showered with love messages after uploading a clip that showed a beautiful sunset over the ocean.

The stunning images captured two boats sailing in shades of orange and yellow, swinging along the peaceful lapping waters.

Yet it was the soundtrack that a certain Khloe’s mom chose to accompany the clip that raised her eyebrows.

She chose the song To Me by Alina Baraz, which contains extremely heartfelt lyrics.

One verse states: “I am left alone. Protect my energies. I found some love. I have lost my sanity ”.

Some thought he was referring to Khloe’s difficult relationship with the ex-dad of the love rat, Tristan Thompson, 31.

It came shortly after fans made a shocking prediction for Tristan’s future with the reality TV star.

As such, fans caught his sensibility as he titled the post “Sing baby” and promptly flooded his page with love.

One wrote: “We love you Khloé 😍😍❤️❤️”

Another wrote: “You are such a sweet and sensitive person Koko. I love you and I wish you the best from my heart ”.

A third gushed: “Awww honey ❤️❤️❤️” while a fourth simply put: “KHLOE, I love you so much 💗”.

Tristan did the dirt on Khloe just days before she gave birth to their daughter, True, in 2018.

Yet, after she kicked him on the sidewalk, it was revealed this month that they are ready to welcome a new baby via a surrogate.

Given their turbulent past, many fans were shocked to learn that the KUWTK alum would welcome another baby.

However, a rep from Khloe confirmed that the baby was conceived in November, just before she finally dumped Tristan.

Bustle confirmed the pregnancy with Kardashian’s rep, who said in a statement, “Khloe is incredibly grateful to the amazing surrogate for such a beautiful blessing.

“We would like to ask for kindness and privacy so Khloe can focus on her family.”

According to TMZ, the baby’s birth is “imminent” and could arrive within a couple of days or it could already be born.

