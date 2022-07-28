Kendall Jenner’s long dress is trendy

The mix and match is a universal heritage, but matchy sets are the obsession of summer 2022. See the lingerie set in the sky palette unveiled off St. Barts by Bella Hadid or the one in very light white linen worn by Emily Rata at Pitti: loungewear shorts and oversized shirts are a perfect match for the swimsuit and the same goes for very long beach dresses, Kendall Jenner guarantees. All evidence is on Instagram.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

“Humuhumunukunukuapua”, wrote Kendall Jenner on Instagram at the end of a day spent on the beach: an onomatopoeia that recalls, as the newspaper also wrote InStyleboth to the coral reef triggerfish and to the acronym of the second High School Musical. In the first image, she poses with charm, nonchalance and ease in front of a magical sunset overlooking the sea. In the second slide of Instagram, Kendall slips out of a long dress with an all over print, revealing the matching costume. In conclusion, she sits on a wooden bench with her bag over her shoulder: ready to go home.

Fashion 2022, how to wear the long dress in summer according to Kendall Jenner

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The costume and long dress set unveiled on Instagram by Kendall Jenner is a vintage suit by Jean Paul Gaultier which comes from the archive of Opulent Addict (@OpulentAddicted) thanks to the intercession of the stylist Dani Michelle (@DaniMichelle). To top it off, Kendall wears a straw cowboy hat and a woven tote bag. The hat is handcrafted by Gladys Tamez Millinery (@GladysTamezMillinery).

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io