Keke Palmer responds to comparisons with Zendaya: “I’m an incomparable talent”

When it comes to actresses (even more if not white) it is more than easy to fall into easy generalizations: but Keke Palmer is not at all!

At the dawn of the premiere of Nope, the new highly acclaimed horror written and directed by Oscar winner Jordan Peele (arriving in Italian cinemas on August 11), on social media in various have begun to make comparisons between the similarities and differences in the careers of the actress and singer Keke Palmer and that by colleague Zendaya. Specifically, a user wrote: “This may be one of the clearest examples of how colorism works in Hollywood. Both of these stars began with children’s shows before their careers and then immersed themselves in music, musical victories, and flagship films in Hollywood.“Reads the tweet, and then concludes”But their popularity in the mainstream is quite different ”.

For the uninitiated, colorism refers to the privileges and discrimination that can come into play based on the color of the skin, which may or may not favor the “digestibility” of a star to the general public or in the film industry, systematically racist for centuries. However, Keke Palmer did not hesitate to respond in kind, emphasizing how the same speech can be repeated in automatically comparing two actresses only because they are not white: “A great example of colorism is believing that I can be compared to anyone”Wrote the actress, replying to the tweet and going viral within a few hours. “I was the greatest talk show host in history. The first black woman to be a part of a Nickelodeon show, and the first black Cinderella on the Broadaway stage. I am an incomparable talent. Baby, this is Keke Palmer! “

In the tweet Palmer stressed and reiterated that he has been in the industry since he was 11, with more than 100+ mentions to date: “IIncluding an original screenplay that is first at the box office (referring to NOPE) “ he added, and then concluded “I’ve had a fantastic career so far, I couldn’t ask for anything better but God continues to surprise me “.

NOPEfor a film that is forbidden to minors in the height of the summer season, is a miraculous triumph: currently the first at the box office of American cinemas with more than 44 million dollars grossed and with 83% of the positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes (of which the majority emphasizes the skill and talent of Palmer herself).

