Jennifer Lopez with the ruffle shirt clears the customs the most romantic (and feared) trend of the 80s

Jennifer Lopez and her pioneering style choices

For her sometimes controversial and unconventional style choices, Jennifer Lopez can be considered a pioneer in the field of fashion. If some of these choices remain memorable (few, if any, celebrities who experienced a mythical moment like the one in which JLo wore – and re-wore years later – the Versace Jungle dress, designed by Donatella in 1999), it is still too early to predict what will be the fate of the latest look that the Puerto Rican-born actress and singer wore during her honeymoon in Paris after her wedding to Ben Affleck in Las Vegas.

Jennifer Lopez’s Parisian suitcase is a mini capsule that condenses the most important trends of summer 2022 and anticipates some of autumn winter 2022-23.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in Paris on their honeymoon. Pierre Suu

Jennifer Lopez, dress code: romance

The dress code of the looks shown on this holiday is romance. In fact, after declining the classic summer dress in various easy chic versions, with floral prints and candy colors, the romantic powder pink transparent chiffon shirt with puff sleeves, bow at the neckline and ruffles on the chest arrives. JLo has brought ruffles back into vogue that, together with XL straps, are the most feared trend of the 80s. So feared that not even Harry Styles managed to bring it back to the surface by making it go viral.

Jennfer Lopez paired the delicate and romantic shirt with classic blue jeans, wedges and caramel-colored clutch bags like the XL sunglasses. Her hair was elegantly pulled up in a bun.

This article was published on Vogue Spain