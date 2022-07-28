Jennifer Lopez in Capri, in the Piazzetta and immediately at the hotel. Before arriving on the island, stop at the Yacht Club Stabia

Hat, sunglasses and a light dress: she arrived in Capri in the early afternoon, Jennifer Lopezwhich will be the protagonist of the charity evening for Unicef ​​organized by LuisaVia Rome and scheduled for tomorrow evening, Saturday 29 July. The star got off a yacht, then immediately got on a black SUV and finally went to the small square and directly to the hotel, at the Capri Tiberio Palace . In addition to his closest collaborators and bodygaurds, his sons were with JLo. Waiting for her husband to arrive, Ben Affleck, expected soon. In the afternoon Jennifer Lopez made a stop at the Yacht Club Marina di Stabia, the home of the great yachts of the Gulf of Naples. On the occasion in jeans and white sweatshirt, she stopped for about an hour at Capitain’s Corner (the quayside bar of the larger yachts), sipped a cocktail and then boarded a yacht to reach Capri.

The guests The party (for which more and more hunt for the invitation) will be part Leonardo Di Caprio and Jamie Foxx, who are already on the blue island and were the protagonists of an evening at Anema e Core, in addition to Spike Lee. And at the gala at the Certosa, which consists of the concert by J-Lo (and which will also see Sofia Carson, Diplo and Dj Cruz on stage), in a dinner and in a charity auction, they were also invited Vanessa Hudgens, Jared Leto, Lara Stone, Naomi Campbell, Natalie Emmanuel, Haim, Maye Musk (mother of Elon Musk), Tonya Lewis Lee, Mohammed Hal Turkibut also local stars such as the singer Sangiovanni and the actress Matilde Gioli.

The Corriere del Mezzogiorno newsletter If you want to stay updated on the news of Campania, subscribe for free to the Corriere del Mezzogiorno newsletter. It arrives every day straight to your inbox at 12 noon. Just click here.

July 28, 2022 | 21:31 © REPRODUCTION RESERVED



