Jennifer Lopez in Capri, among the guests of the gala also Jared Leto and Naomi Campbell

Jennifer Lopez took a mega villa with 30 rooms plus a yacht to be used for his Capri holidays associated with his participation as guest of honor and singer of the private show of the international charity evening for Unicef organized by the multi-brand atelier LuisaViaRoma Saturday evening at the Certosa di San Giacomo. But if the singer and actress of Puerto Rican origin, lover and habituée of Capri, will be the queen of the island, with her, and her husband Ben Affleckthere will be many exponents of the star system and the jet set, actors, actresses, but also influencers with millions of followers, coming from all over the world.





The guests They will be part of the party (for which it is increasingly the hunt for an invitation) Leonardo Di Caprio and Jamie Foxxwho are already on the blue island and were the protagonists of an evening at Anema and Core, in addition to Spike Lee. And at the gala, which consists of the J-Lo concert (and which he will also see on stage Sofia Carson, Diplo and Dj Cruz), in a dinner and a charity auction, they were also invited Vanessa Hudgens, Jared Leto, Lara Stone, Naomi Campbell, Natalie Emmanuel, Haim, Maye Musk (mother of Elon Musk), Tonya Lewis Lee, Mohammed Hal Turkibut also local stars like the singer Saint John and the actress Matilde Gioli.

The Corriere del Mezzogiorno newsletter If you want to stay updated on the news of Campania, subscribe for free to the Corriere del Mezzogiorno newsletter. It arrives every day straight to your inbox at 12 noon. Just click here.

July 28, 2022 | 07:40 © REPRODUCTION RESERVED



