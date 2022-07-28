Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: the honeymoon begins in Paris

Paris. The most romantic couple of the moment couldn’t go anywhere else to kick off their honeymoon (and Jlo’s birthday celebrations, tomorrow 24 July). Like this, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, after the secret wedding in Las Vegas, they flew to the French capital to celebrate their union. Together with them, Emme and Max, the children of JLo and Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, two of the daughters that Ben Affleck had with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The first dinner was at the Le Matignon restaurant near the Champs-Élysées, where they arrived surprising everyone. “They just showed up,” a passer-by told People. “He looked like a typical American, except he wore a suit and tie despite the heat.” It is the first official trip of the husband and wife Bennifer, who are protecting their privacy by publishing as little as possible in recent weeks.

Even if their passage cannot go unnoticed. As shown by the Free’P Star boutique which has published some shots of the couple intent on shopping on social media.

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

The marriage proposal arrived last April. Told by the American pop star as “the most romantic thing imaginable “. And in his newsletter On the JLohe added: “Saturday night, while I was in my favorite place in the world (the bathtub full of bubbles), my love knelt down and he asked me to marry him. As if my biggest dream came true. She caught me off guard. I looked into his eyes smiling and crying: I was speechless, so he asked me if my silence was a Yes. And I replied it was certainly a Yes“.

