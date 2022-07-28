It is the most expensive movie on Netflix, it has just been released and will have a sequel and a spin-off – Tvshow – 07/28/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

It premiered on Friday Netflix the movie the gray manand immediately became the most watched on the streaming platform in Uruguay and the world. In just two days, according to official data, it has already accumulated 88,550,000 hours of viewing; It lasts just over 120 minutes.

Directed by the russo brothersresponsible for the latest deliveries of avengersis an action adventure about a veteran CIA agent, played by Ryan Goslingwho becomes a fugitive and happens to be “hunted” by a colleague of his, with the face of Chris Evans.

The reviews have been uneven and the international press has pointed out the repetition of formulas, but that does not mean that the public is not excited to see it. And Netflix too, because it has already confirmed that there will be more projects around this story.

Originally conceived as the beginning of a potential franchise, and thus transformed into the most expensive film in the history of Netflix until now, the gray man will expand with sequel and a spinoff.

As revealed by the company, the gray man sequel is already in development, and will repeat the main team: Ryan Gosling will star, they will direct Joe and Anthony Russo, and Stephen McFeely will co-write. It was not anticipated when its release date is expected to be set.

On the other hand, it also works in a spinoff, which was not clarified if it will be in series or movie format. It is known, for now, that it will be written by Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, from dead pool; and that like the movies, it will be based on the Mark Greaney novel.