Isabel Allende celebrates 40 years of “The House of the Spirits” with a nod to her first cover | arts and culture

next August 2, Isabel Allendethe most widely read living writer in Spanish in the world, will be 80 years old, twice as old as her most iconic novel, “The House of the Spirits”, which in October will celebrate four decades with a commemorative edition that will bear the same cover as in 1982.

According to Penguin Random House, the Chilean will write an unpublished preface for the special edition, which will be published on October 13 in Spain, Latin America and the United States (in Spanish) in print, ebook and audiobook format.

The first of Allende’s novels was released in October 1982 in Plaza & Janesthe publishing label then run by Mario Lacruz, which has since been Allende’s, who had the mythical and now deceased Carmen Balcells as her literary agent.

“It is impossible to describe the emotion of that moment, suffice it to say that I have never felt it again with other books, with translations into languages ​​that I thought were already dead, or with adaptations to the cinema or the theater, that copy of ‘The house of the spirits’ with a pink stripe and a woman with green hair touched my heart deeply”Allende wrote about his first novel.

“This book had the effect of a typhoon on me: it lifted me up into the air, shook me to the bone, ripped me out of a mediocre existence, and launched me into an open horizon of endless possibilities,” he added.

The 40th anniversary commemorative edition will have on its cover the image created by jordi sanchezwhich has also been used in the edition of Debolsillo, which since this year has been in bookstores in Spain, Latin America and the United States.

In “The House of the Spirits”, considered a “classic” of Latin American literature with millions of readers around the world, Allende narrated the political, economic and social transformations that affected Chile throughout the last century. in a key in which the everyday and the fantastic coexist.

The play had a film adaptation featuring a stellar cast with Meryl Streep, Jeremy Irons and Antonio Banderasamong other actors.

According to his publishing house, Allende reaches 80 years of age in a “excellent state of literary creativity and vital energy”.

His latest novel, “Violet”published simultaneously in Spanish and English, has been at the top of the bestseller lists for months and has managed to captivate both its usual readers and a new generation that is discovering it.

Isabel Allende: 25 books, 25 hits

Born in 1942 in Peru, Allende spent her childhood in Chile and spent her adolescence and youth in various places.

After the 1973 military coup in Chile, she went into exile in Venezuela and since 1987 this “eternal foreigner”, as she defines herself, has made her home in California.

Isabel Allende posted 25 booksand all have been international hits.

His work has been translated into 42 languages and has received more than 60 international awards, among them the National Prize for Literature in Chile in 2010; the Hans Christian Andersen of Denmark, in 2012, for his trilogy “Memories of the Eagle and the Jaguar”, and the Medal of Freedom in the United States in 2014.

In 2018, Isabel Allende became the first Spanish-language writer to receive the medal of honor from the United States National Book Award for her great contribution to the world of letters.