I have the same condition as Kim Kardashian: my skin is sunburned 24/7 and most clothes are too painful to wear

A WOMAN suffering from the same skin condition as Kim Kardashian cannot wear tight bras or dresses because the painful red spots cover 80% of her body.

Rosie Daniels was first diagnosed with immune-mediated disease – which causes red, crusty patches on the skin covered with silver scales – at the age of 12.

While it initially started on the scalp, it has now spread to almost all of her body and is so painful that the 22-year-old must avoid wearing anything skin-tight, as psoriasis is likely to become inflamed.

“I feel too tight against my chest when I’m wearing a bra – it can be really painful,” Rosie told NeedToKnow.online.

“When it gets inflamed it hurts to lie down on the bed or to change position while sleeping.

“Not only is there really severe pain, but the itching also becomes unbearable to the point that it will itch so much that my skin will bleed.

“It can really hurt.”

Since her diagnosis, social media influencer Rosie has received countless medical creams and ointments to try, but nothing seemed to work.

When she started experiencing psoriasis symptoms, she was in school – and the patches were on her scalp, meaning she spent her school days religiously tying her hair to hide the condition from other pupils.

Just three years later, Rosie’s condition ended up spreading over 80% of her body.

“I don’t remember it being a big deal the first time I went to the doctors,” she reflected.

“No one has told me how this is something I will have for a lifetime or how to expect extreme flare-ups.

“The first thing the doctors gave me were special shampoos for scalp psoriasis.

“Once it started appearing on my body, they gave me steroid creams.

“These creams work quickly and clear the glow within a few days, but they will always stop working for me a week after using them and my glow will return.

“It has been a case of trial and error ever since.”

Over the years Rosie has tried to control flare-ups by cutting out gluten, sticking to a vegan diet, and even trying mild treatments, but she hasn’t been successful.

Instead, it is targeting people online in an effort to raise awareness of the condition.

“My motto is ‘be real, not perfect’,” he added.

“I speak so openly about my skin online. When it comes to someone else suffering from psoriasis, everyone is so different and unique as to why they got inflamed.

“Tips that work for some people won’t work for others. I want to sensitize and normalize this skin condition as people and brands are not yet familiar with it.

“Another reason is to gain confidence in your body and for people to understand that you don’t have to be perfect to be happy, just comfortable in your own skin.”

