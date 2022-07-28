“I have mental health problems …” / Goodbye to the scenes?

Shawn Mendes cancels new concerts: the shocking message

He thrilled the passionate users of Latin pop music with the release of Señorita, the single in duet with Camila Cabello dated 2019 that continues to entertain in the hot summers, and in the meantime Shawn Mendes comes back to talk about himself for an important and at the same time drastic choice. After postponing three dates of the new world tour in the pipeline, the sexy and talented Canadian artist decides to ultimately cancel all the concerts on the agenda, due to some mental health problems, which he does not intend to underestimate due to his work.

Or at least that’s according to what he himself has made known to the countless fans who follow him on the net. “I started this tour with the best of intentions – reads between the lines of the announcement on the cancellation of the tour-, I was happy to be back playing live after the long pause linked to the pandemic. But the truth is that I’m not ready to face the difficulties related to life on the road, after all this time ”. And the message then continues: “After talking to my co-workers and working with a group of mental health professionals, I realized that I have to take the time I never took to get stronger.”

Shawn Mendes towards the farewell to music?

In short, the now former flame of Camila Cabello strongly feels the urgency of a well-deserved break from the scenes and therefore the concerts scheduled in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States and Italy, where he should have performed in the spring, are to be considered canceled. 2023. More precisely, Shawn Mendes would have performed in Italy on May 31 at the UnipolArena in Bologna and on June 1 at the Mediolanum Forum in Milan. Fans of the Canadian artist around the world, meanwhile, are hoping that the message of the cancellation of the tour does not turn out to be the prelude to a farewell to the music scene for the pop darling.

