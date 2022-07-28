“I give her grandma kisses”

This Tuesday, Penelope Cruz has visited the set of ‘El Hormiguero’ to promote his latest film work: ‘Parallel Mothers’the new movie Pedro Almodovar which opens in theaters on October 8.

During her visit to the Pablo Motos program, the actress told how the filming of the new movie by the manchego has been: » “My character and Milena Smit’s character meet in a hospital the same day we give birth, we are both alone and that day unites us forever, it complicates our lives a lot and my character lives a huge moral dilemma. I love this movie, it’s very special to me.” She has been working with the director for years, but for her this job is different: «It is wonderful how Pedro has directed it, how he has mounted it. He had it so clear in his head… I think he has done something hypnotic and so great that I am very proud to be in this movie… I am very proud to be a part of this movie.”

He only has good memories of filming with Almodóvar: ““The good thing is that having had so many months of rehearsals, Pedro normally did not do more than four or five takes… Sometimes I sat for a while with my colleagues, we had a lot of harmony among all , processing, trying to get back to this reality so I don’t take that home with me.”

“Meryl Streep is a genius”

He has also said that he has a passion for Meryl Streep. She sees and studies his works about “15 times” because she considers herself a true fan of the Hollywood star. «I have an obsession with Meryl Streep, I have studied all her works and when I ‘hook’ her I even give her grandma’s kisses. She is a ‘genius’. She is outrageous in everything she does, ”she has confessed.







And although he has been in the career for 30 years, he has revealed that he still feels nervous when a shoot begins: «On the first day I always think they are going to kick me out. It is healthy to have that fear. You should never let your guard down.”

“I love exploring human behavior”

He has not lost an iota of enthusiasm for the job: «What I love about this job is exploring human behavior. I always go down the street or to a restaurant and wonder everything about people. I like this profession because I feel that the essence of interpretation is not wasted«, highlighted. Finally, she was grateful for continuing to dedicate herself to acting: «When you dedicate yourself to what you like, you cannot complain».