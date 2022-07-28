How was Dani Alves’ first game day with the team?

Dani Alves showed good football for 90 minutes, despite deficiencies in defense that cost him a goal, as he scored his first assist

At 39 years old, Daniel Alves lived his first match day with Cougars in the framework of Matchday 5 of Opening 2022in view of Mazatlan FC as a welcoming committee to the MX Leagueafter 66 days since his last departure from a concentration towards a stadium.

Still as a player Barcelona, Daniel Alves saw activity for the last time with the Catalan club on May 22 in a 0-2 defeat against Villarreal at Camp Nou and, just over two months later, the player with the most trophies in football history began a new story in the search for the laurel number 43 in his walk through football.

At the stroke of 7:00 p.m. Cougars concluded his last food intake prior to the duel before Mazatlan FC and headed towards the institutional bus, while Daniel Alves He was escorted towards the exit while taking pictures with some lucky person who crossed his path to a private van that had him ready, however, the Brazilian said “no”, pointed to the club vehicle and approached it like a player more in template.

Amid cheers from around twenty fans who gathered outside the hotel, Cougars left for the Olympic Stadium of Ciudad Universitaria with an insistent rain on their heads, which accompanied them from the Peripheral Ring to Avenida de los Insurgentes and gave way as the time of the initial whistle approached and that was not an impediment for the auriazules followers to unleash the madness during the arrival of the bus until the departure of Daniel Alves to the changing rooms.

Dani Alves played the entire match and had an assist in Pumas’ draw with Mazatlan. picture 7

Once both squads warmed up and the stadium’s stands gradually reached a significant capacity, referee Luis Enrique Santander gave the initial whistle and the presence of Daniel Alves He attracted attention from the first minutes, because he appeared as a midfielder on the right instead of a full-back on the same flank, a position he has held for most of his career.

In the belt of the field, Daniel Alves showed that he is in good football form, as he connected the ball with Eduardo Salvio and Juan Dinenno on several occasions, which did not culminate in a goal due to the lack of forcefulness of his teammates, as well as due to the fierceness with which Mazatlan FC he held on the line of the big box for most of the first period.

In addition to the above, Daniel Alves He added to his performance the constant request for the ball to orchestrate offensives, as well as constant friction with Nicolás Benedetti and Jefferson Intriago, which led to a free kick at 17′ taken by the Brazilian and put goalkeeper Nicolás Vikonis in trouble.

At the same time that the minutes advanced, the fans surrendered to Daniel Alves On each occasion he touched the ball, however, the romance was punctuated by a poor record by the South American in defense that cost him a goal against.

With the goalless draw 15 minutes from being consolidated, Mazatlan FC took a corner kick and sent a cross into the heart of the area thanks to an assist from Roberto Meraz for Eduard Bello, who finished off alone thanks to Dani Alves he ‘fell asleep’ on the mark and was pictured motionless during the actions.

With the semi-annual undefeated hanging by a thread, Cougars went on the attack and his persistence was rewarded at 90′ with a controversial corner kick that Daniel Alves pointed at the head of Nicolás Freire, the defender sent to the back of the net and went up to the scoreboard despite the claims of Mazatlan FC in respect of a goal kick instead of said charge.

After dominating the game and showing that Daniel Alves he will be a good addition to the offense thanks to his vision, touch, distribution and hitting the ball, Cougars He left his ‘party’ with one more point to add seven units and with his mind set on the duels against Monterrey, Puebla and the trip to Spain to face Barcelona for the Joan Gamper trophy.