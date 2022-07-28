homophobic insults and offenses from a pregnant woman

Tommaso Zorzi heavily insulted by a pregnant woman. It all started when the girl named Beatrice answered a question from one of his followers: “What if f **** o were born?”. “It would be a problem to face”the reply that infuriated Zorzi, who shared the case in his Instagram stories with a lot of comment: “I really hope not because it would be too much suffering with a mother like that”. Beatrice sent a message to Zorzi in private: “However, it is not my fault if you like to take it with you honey . Everyone has their own tastes and I can think of it as I please. Ah no, I have to ask your permission. Oh my God, your life has put your hands in your face star“.

The fury of Zorzi

A comment that didn’t quite go down to Tommaso Zorzi, who let himself go to a hard outburst: “I honestly am tired of seeing the ease with which some people fill their mouths and keyboards with homophobic terms or in any case with hatred on social media. I don’t think they should go unpunished. When I have the opportunity to exhibit someone I do it. Then I do not agree to go and insult them under their photos, homophobia is not fought in this way. But it is also right that these people realize that sooner or later there will be someone who will not let you get away with it. Since I don’t have the right tools from the government, with the rejection of the DDL Zan, what can I do by myself. I hope that now that she has been exposed she will think about it ”.