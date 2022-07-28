Hold your breath before you find out how much Ryan Gosling’s fortune is worth

Canadian Ryan Gosling began his acting career as a child star in Disney Channel’s Mickey Mouse Club, from that moment his good looks made him the favorite of many boys and girls. He today he has become one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood and has a real fortune between your bank accounts. These days his name resonates everywhere, since it has just been released “the gray man“, his last movie.

Although his face became known and became the fantasy of thousands of teenagers thanks to “The Notebook”, a romantic movie in which he stars alongside Rachel McAdams and which earned him his first small fortune; for a while Ryan Gosling became associated with being the fashionable beautiful boy. However, the protagonist ofthe gray man” was in charge of shaking this image with his performances in “Half Nelson” and “Lars and the real girl”, both independent films.

But it was with his role in Drive; a neo noir film directed by Nicolas Winding Refn in which Ryan Gosling displays a magnetism that ranges from charming at times to terrifying in the most violent sequences, with which it generated great impact and above all managed to attract the male audience (in a case similar to that of Robert Pattinson with “The Batman”). That movie that today has become a cult work opened big doors for him and much more complex roles in movies like “Blade Runner 2049” and “the gray man”, which have allowed him to make a great fortune.

Ryan Gosling was born in London, Ontario, Canada on November 12, 1980 into a Mormon family. His parents divorced when he was 13, he and his sister were raised by his mother. He is currently 42 years old, although he looks at least 10 years younger. He has two daughters with his current partner Eva Mendes and despite being one of the most desired men in Hollywood since he began his relationship with Mendes in 2011, he has never been suspected of having other relationships.

Source: Instagram Ryan Gosling fans

Ryan Gosling and Mendes met during the filming of “The place beyond the pines” another role where he plays a tough guy. According to the calculations made public by the specialized site Celebrity Net Worth, currently the fortune of the protagonist of “the gray man” has reached a fortune more than 70 million dollars.