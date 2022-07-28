He made fun of Miguel Herrera for being fat, humiliated Ochoa, now he earns 6 million pesos a week

Miguel Herrera / Guillermo Ochoa

July 27, 2022 9:07 p.m.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Miguel blacksmith He has had a series of problems with several players and coaches around his career. But there is a hidden story in which he got into a fight with a player inside the locker room. The fight only came to exchanges of words, getting to make fun of Piojo for his overweight, or at least that’s what the former Televisa reporter, César Martínez, indicates.

“They meet again at the entrance to the dressing room Van Persie and Miguel Herrera, Miguel is furious, Van Persie walks by, something does to him, touches him or brushes against him and the exchange of mother tongues begins in all languages. Miguel Herrera, with the little English that he has, his mother lied to him until he was tired and what Van Persie did was that he inflated his cheeks and his belly and made fun of it, “Martínez commented.

More news from the Mexican National Team:

Don’t cry for Vela anymore, the player who says yes to El Tri and plays in France

He caught blows with Miguel Herrera in the middle of the match, now he was left without a weight

The great Robin Van Persie, a born goalscorer who went through great clubs in Europe such as Arsenal and Manchester United. Remembered as a striker with exquisite technique, the Dutchman was the nightmare of William Ochoabecause in a friendly prior to the World Cup in South Africa, he scored the two winning goals for his team.

Van Persie: from millionaire player to millionaire coach

According to Salary Sport, the average salary of a player in the Feyenoord It is 6 million pesos per month. Which would undoubtedly leave an approximate of what the now Feyenoord coach would earn. Who will certainly have one of the promises of Mexican soccer up front: Santiago Giménez.