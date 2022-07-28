Half of those who take the test at the Faculty of Medicine test positive for Covid-19

Recalling that since the first days of July, the institution he heads has offered the general public antigen tests for the detection of Covid-19, the director of the Saltillo Unit Faculty of Medicine of the Autonomous University of Coahuila (UA de C ), Jesús Ángel Padilla Gámez, announced that, on average, half of those who undergo this test are positive for this infectious disease.

Regarding this, the academic mentioned that since the beginning of this service in the Faculty, around 400 tests have been carried out, which means that at least 200 have recently been infected with the virus.

“We have approximately 400 tests that have been carried out and the positivity rate is around 50 percent,” he mentioned in a telephone interview with The Herald of Saltillo.

Likewise, Padilla Gámez stressed that the number of positive cases is reported to the Coahuila Ministry of Health for follow-up, in order to prevent them from infecting more people as they are carriers of Covid.

“(Those who test positive) are given instructions on preventive measures and are channeled to health sector institutions to follow up on the case. We report day by day, to the Ministry of Health, the tests carried out and the results obtained, so that they also follow up on the patients, ”he explained.

Lastly, he pointed out that the antigen tests at the Faculty of Medicine have a cost of $300.00 pesos. Attention to the general public at its headquarters, located at Francisco Murguía Sur 205, Zona Centro, is available from Monday to Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon.

“The trend has been downward in terms of demand and we are still at the foot of the canyon, offering it to the community that requires it, trying to detect it with the best of opportunities, to prevent it from continuing to spread.” (OMAR SOTO / THE HERALD)